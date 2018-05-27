BBC Sport - Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds wanted everything and got minus something
Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp
- From the section European Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side "wanted everything and got minus something" after an injury to Mo Salah ended the Egyptian's night prematurely as the Reds went on to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev.
WATCH MORE: Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted