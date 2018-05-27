BBC Sport - 'No barriers to stop you' - Meet Scotland's referee at Deaf Champions League

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Category six referee Jason Taylor will become the Scottish Football Association’s first representative at the Deaf Champions League finals, which takes place in Milan from 28 May – 2 June.

Having started refereeing in 2005, Jason hopes to inspire other deaf people to "realise there a no barriers to stop you from doing what you want to do".

From Dunfermline, he says his refereeing idol is Hugh Dallas.

