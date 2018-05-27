Auchinleck Talbot 3-2 Hurlford United: Late drama secures 12th Scottish Junior Cup

Craig McCracken (left) scored the winner after coming on as a substitute

Two stoppage-time goals secured Auchinleck Talbot a 12th Scottish Junior Cup success as they came from behind to beat Hurlford United.

Underdogs Hurlford dominated the early stages after taking the lead through Ross Robertson's fifth-minute penalty.

Dwayne Hyslop headed the league leaders level shortly before the break.

Paul McKenzie's fine dribble and finish looked to have won it for Ford, but Graham Wilson and Craig McCracken headed home from two late corners.

It had looked like the Bot would be left as runners-up for a second year running - and by the same 2-1 scoreline after last season's loss to Glenafton Athletic.

But the West Superleague leaders came good in the end against the side sitting nine places below them.

