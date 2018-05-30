Ipswich Town name Paul Hurst as Mick McCarthy's successor

Hurst was in charge at Shrewsbury for 19 months

Championship side Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Hurst as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The 43-year-old joins from Shrewsbury Town, who lost to Rotherham in Sunday's League One play-off final.

Hurst succeeds fellow Yorkshireman Mick McCarthy, who was due to leave at the end of the season but quit on 11 April.

"I know it's going to be a big challenge, but it's one I can't wait to take on," said Hurst, who will be joined by his assistant Chris Doig.

It will be Hurst's fifth job in management, having started in non-league at Ilkeston and Boston United before taking Grimsby Town back into the Football League in May 2016.

"There are some massive clubs at this level, many of them having recently been in the Premier League," Hurst added.

"We have got to try and bridge whatever gaps exist between us and our competition. It's certainly not all about money.

"I've not managed at this level before, so I have something to prove as well."

Having secured promotion for Grimsby from the National League, Hurst joined Shrewsbury and lifted the Shropshire side from the bottom of League One to safety, then up to third in 2017-18.

Having been in the top two for the majority of the season, Shrewsbury missed out on automatic promotion.

They reached the play-off final to secure a second trip to Wembley in the space of seven weeks - having previously reached the EFL Trophy final - only to lose 2-1 to Rotherham after extra time.

'Extensive' search ends in Hurst appointment

Ipswich finished 12th in the Championship last season and managing director Ian Milne said the club had undertaken "a very extensive search" before appointing McCarthy's successor.

"We're delighted and very excited that Paul will be joining us," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Ian Milne (right) said Ipswich owner Marcus Evans had met with a number of candidates

"I think with Paul and Chris, we've got a couple of young guys who've done very well to get into the League One play-offs.

"Paul's been manager of the month a couple of times, so I think he's going to be fantastic in joining us and giving us a new, young face at the club."

Skuse excited to work under new manager

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse believes Hurst's appointment will be a "fresh start" for the squad, who were last in the Championship play-offs in 2015.

"It's a great appointment, brilliant for the club and nice to get it done," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"Paul's CV kind of speaks for itself and he's very highly thought of within the football world with three or four promotions under his belt.

"I watched the play-off final at the weekend and I thought Shrewsbury were very unlucky not to get a result. Paul seems to conduct himself very well and there's exciting times ahead."