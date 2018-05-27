Harry Pritchard: Blackpool sign Maidenhead United winger on two-year deal

Harry Pritchard (right) could replace Colin Daniel, who has agreed a move to Peterborough

League One side Blackpool have signed Maidenhead United winger Harry Pritchard on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old helped Maidenhead gain promotion to the National League in 2016-17 and scored 13 goals in 43 fifth-tier appearances last season.

He spent six years with the Berkshire club, where he played 233 times in all.

"To come up here and sign is a dream move. Last season was definitely my best at Maidenhead and I'm ready for the step up," Pritchard said.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: "He's capable of taking people on, scoring goals with both feet and being a threat in the air."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.