SWPL: Glasgow City survive late scare to stay top of the table

Kirsty Howat (second right) scores Glasgow City's opener after just six minutes

Glasgow City held onto top spot in the Scottish Womens Premier League after a 3-1 win over Spartans.

Kirsty Howat, Leanne Ross and Leanne Crichton got the goals, though Elena Santoyo-Brown had made it a nervy finish before City grabbed their third.

Hibernian are second only on goal difference, but cut the gap to just one goal after a 5-0 win over Rangers.

Celtic and Hamilton Academical both came from behind to beat Forfar and Stirling University respectively.

Hamilton's 2-1 win - just their second of the season - moved them off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Spartans.

Celtic enjoyed the same scoreline, with Jenna Ross and Colette Cavanagh on target.

Lizzie Arnot continued her impressive return from long-term injury with two of Hibernian's goals, with Abi Harrison and Lisa Robertson adding to an own goal.