Alan Reynolds: Waterford manager in hospital after Tramore assault

Alan Reynolds is in his second spell at manager of Waterford United

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds is in hospital after being assaulted in the county Waterford town of Tramore early on Sunday morning.

A statement from the club on Sunday said Reynolds, 43, "is recovering in hospital following an unprovoked assault last night".

"The club will be making no further comment," added the statement from the League of Ireland club.

Reynolds is reported to have sustained injuries to his face and leg.

Gardai in Tramore are investigating the attack although no arrests have been made.

Reynolds' Waterford team defeated Derry City 4-0 at their RSC ground on Friday night to maintain their third place in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The Waterford native is in his second managerial stint with his hometown club.

His player career included three stints at Waterford in addition to spells at Longford Town, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.

Reynolds was also player-manager during his second stint at the club.

He had backroom coaching roles at Derry City, St Patrick's Athletic and Cork City before becoming Waterford manager for a second time in January 2017.

Reynolds guided Waterford to last season's First Division title and his side are having an impressive campaign in the Premier Division.