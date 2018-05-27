Monday's sports pages 27 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44275706 Read more about sharing. Monday's Mirror reports on Gareth Bale's future and Mohamed Salah's World Cup prospects The Sun also reports on Bale after he helped Real Madrid to Champions League glory All the action from Kiev features in Monday's Mail The Express leads on Bale, plus Liverpool's disappointing homecoming The Guardian reports that Liverpool are looking to Roma's Alisson to help their goalkeeping problems The Telegraph also reports that Loris Karius's days at Anfield could be numbered after his Champions League woes And Gareth Bale's possible move to Manchester United features in the Independent