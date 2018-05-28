Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Man Utd, Liverpool, St Mirren, Livingston, Stoke, Brighton, Parma, Sunderland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Serie A club Parma have made a £1m offer for former Scotland Under-21 midfielder Liam Henderson after being impressed with the 22-year-old's form with Bari in Italy's second tier following his January move from Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic are poised to renew their interest in Joe Allen, but Stoke City remain hopeful of retaining the 28-year-old former Liverpool midfielder despite their relegation from England's top flight. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Rangers are due to return to Brighton & Hove Albion today with an improved third bid for Connor Goldson but have been told they must offer at least £3m if they want to secure the 25-year-old. (Daily Record)

Australia midfielder James Jeggo snubbed a move to Rangers before the 26-year-old swapped Sturm Graz for Austria Wien. (The World Game)

Former Rangers winger Barrie McKay is attracting interest from Greek club Olympiacos, the 23-year-old having fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest after Mark Warburton was succeeded by Aitor Karanka as manager. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen face a battle with two English Championship clubs and three from League One - believed to include Derek Adams' Plymouth Argyle and relegated Burton Albion - to land defender Jason Naismith, but Ross County hope to retain the 23-year-old despite their relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian are close to signing Stevie Mallan, the 22-year-old former St Mirren midfielder who has suffered relegation to England's League One with Barnsley, while Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster has knocked back a move to Plymouth Argyle. (Daily Record)

Sunderland have told new manager Jack Ross he has the money available should he pursue 23-year-old Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, who is valued at £3m, and 19-year-old St Mirren forward Kyle Magennis, whose club has imposed a £1m price tag. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren have been given permission to speak to Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin and Livingston's David Hopkin as they look to find a replacement for the departed Jack Ross. Former MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson is expected to have initial discussions today, while former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has also been contacted.

But Paul Lambert is expected to hold out for a job offer in England after his sacking by Stoke City, while Shrewsbury Town are poised to join the clubs interested in Hopkin after he led Livingston to promotion to the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

David Hopkin will hold talks with Livingston on Tuesday about his future as manager, with St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Carlisle United keen to talk to the former Crystal Palace and Leeds United midfielder. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has assured Scotland supporters he has no intentions of defecting to England as he prepares to make his second international appearance against Peru. (The National)

Scott McTominay, the Manchester United midfielder who can switch to England until he plays a competitive fixture for Scotland, says he would never reverse his decision because it would shatter his grandfather. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson has vowed that Liverpool will be stronger next season after their Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Laura Muir shrugged off a cold and jetlag to secure second place on her Diamond League return in the 1500m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon only four days after formally passing her veterinary degree.(The Scotsman)