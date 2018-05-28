BBC Sport - Wales v Mexico: Ryan Giggs' side prepare for friendly in LA

Wales prepare for Mexico friendly in LA

  • From the section Wales

Wales play Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday and BBC Sport Wales caught up with the squad to see how preparations are going in Los Angeles.

The South Americans have qualified for the World Cup and Ryan Giggs' side will want to make a point after missing out on the tournament.

*The game is live on the BBC Sport website; kick-off 02:00 BST on 29 May.

Top Stories