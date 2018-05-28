Jack Hamilton: Dundee sign Hearts goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Jack Hamilton only played once for Hearts after August

Dundee have signed Scotland squad goalkeeper Jack Hamilton from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who lost his place to fellow Scotland squad member Jon McLaughlin last season, has signed a three-year contract.

Hamilton will provide competition for Elliot Parish at Dens Park next season.

Two goalkeepers exited Dundee this summer, with Scott Bain making his loan move to Celtic permanent and Jeremy Malherbe being released.

Hamilton came through the youth ranks at Tynecastle and, after loan spells with Stenhousemuir, Forfar Athletic, East Stirlingshire and East Fife, made his first-team debut in August 2014.

The former Scotland Under-21 international went on to make 63 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit and was called up to the Scotland squad for the first time in May 2016.

But he has yet to earn a full cap and his start in a 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock on 13 May was his first for Hearts since August.

Hamilton exits Hearts despite manager Craig Levein having resigned himself to losing McLaughlin, with the 30-year-old having had more lucrative offers from English clubs.