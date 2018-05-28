Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town boss 'can't say what future holds' amid Ipswich links

Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury lost at Wembley for a second time in seven weeks on Saturday

Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst says he has "not got a great crystal ball" regarding his chances of being the next boss of Championship club Ipswich Town.

Hurst's side failed in their own bid to reach the second tier when they lost Sunday's League One play-off final to Rotherham at Wembley after extra-time.

He is a short-priced odds-on favourite with bookmakers for the Ipswich job.

"The situation is I'm Shrewsbury Town manager," Hurst told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I'm also a very disappointed one and I feel for the fans.

"I thank them for their support over the season. But I haven't got a crystal ball so I can't say what the future is going to hold."

Ipswich finished the season with Bryan Klug in caretaker charge following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy had originally planned to see the season out after five and a half years in charge at Portman Road, but left the club on 11 April.

'I've always said I'm ambitious'

Asked if he intended to speak to Ipswich, Hurst said: "I can't speak to them as I don't know whether they want to.

"If there's anything in that, there has to be an approach.

"I said right from the start that I'm ambitious, and I'm flattered to be linked with clubs like that.

"But I've been linked at various points all season and I'm still here at the minute. Let's see what happens.

"At this moment in time I'm only interested in the players. I've got some of them to speak to with regard to next season - and that's not nice.

"We've just lost a final and a couple of them are going to get some news that's not great, but that's part of being a manager."

Shrewsbury missed out on a place in the second tier of English football - a level they last played at in 1988-89

Having taken Grimsby back to the English Football League in May 2016, Hurst moved up a level when he moved to Shrewsbury five months later.

He joined Town when they were bottom of League One, saved them from relegation and then defied the bookmakers' estimates that they would finish bottom this season.

After sitting in the top two for the majority of the season, Town missed out on an automatic promotion place.

At a time when Wigan and Blackburn were finishing with a flourish, the lack of strength in depth in Shrewsbury's squad was exposed, and Hurst fears what it would take in League One next season to bridge the gap.

"The challenge of getting anywhere near again now is probably harder than the Championship challenge would have been," said Hurst, whose team were beaten at Wembley by Lincoln in the Checkatrade Trophy final in April.

"Financially, we'd have been up against it, but I'd have happily taken that challenge on.

"We'd have had to defy the odds again. Rotherham are a prime example, when you look at how difficult they found it last year.

"I wanted to raise expectations here but are we going to be sensible now moving forward?"

Interview with BBC Shropshire's Nick Southall.