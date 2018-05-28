Erik Sviatchenko: Midtjylland signing marks Celtic exit with thanks

Sviatchenko was part of the side that completed an unbeaten domestic treble last season

Erik Sviatchenko says Celtic gave him some of his "biggest experiences" in football after formalising a return to Danish club Midtjylland.

Sviatchenko moved to Scotland from Midtjylland in 2016 and moved back to Denmark on loan in January.

And the Superliga club agreed an undisclosed fee to retain the player.

"I have given my heart and soul and I've felt the same towards me from all of the supporters," Sviatchenko said in a message to Celtic on Twitter.

Sviatchenko, who was signed by current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' predecessor, Ronny Deila, leaves Glasgow having been part of two Scottish Premiership title-winning teams and also won the League Cup and Scottish Cup while in Scotland.

In season 2016-17, he was part of the Celtic side that won the domestic treble without losing a single domestic match.

"I am forever grateful to the club for giving me some of my biggest experiences as a football player," he said.

"Thankful for giving me my first experience abroad. The highs have been amazing and unforgettable.

"I will be able to reflect upon two years with pride and admiration.

"I am an 'Invincible' and I did it with some amazing team-mates, coaches, staff and the world's best fans.

"I have won many trophies and been a member of one of the most iconic clubs.

"A special thanks to former Celtic FC manager Ronny Deila for bringing me to the club and to Brendan Rodgers for helping me develop and become a much better player.

"Again, thanks to the lads for being world class and having a great changing room.

"Celtic Football Club isn't just a club. It's a family and one that I'm utterly proud to be a part of and to have contributed to."