Bradley Ash: Boreham Wood sign Barnsley striker

Bradley Ash joined Barnsley after scoring 14 goals in 14 starts for Weston-super-Mare

National League side Boreham Wood have signed striker Bradley Ash following the end of his contract with Barnsley.

The 22-year-old first joined the Wood on loan last June, but suffered a knee injury during pre-season and did not play a competitive match for the club.

Ash, who leaves the Tykes after their relegation from the Championship, told the Wood website he thinks the club can win promotion to the Football League.

"I'll bring bits of quality around the box with goals and assists," he added.

"I'm really excited to be coming back and I can't wait for the season to start."

Boreham Wood finished fourth in the league but lost the play-off final at Wembley to Tranmere Rovers.