Josh Granite: Barrow bring in Ashton United defender

Barrow are managerless following Ady Pennock's departure on 18 May

National League side Barrow have made centre-half Josh Granite their first signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old defender has joined on a one-year contract after a season with Evo-Stik Premier side Ashton United.

Granite was the captain as they won promotion to the National League by placing second in the division.

The Bluebirds finished the season a point and a place above the relegation zone and subsequently parted company with boss Ady Pennock on 18 May.