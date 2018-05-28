Andy Murray to have Hibs 'mentorship' role after taking on duo as clients

Andy Murray is currently recovering from hip surgery

Andy Murray will start a "mentorship role" at Hibernian's academy after his management company took on Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray as clients.

Through his company, Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, manages athletes and fellow tennis players.

Porteous and Murray, both 19, have played for Hibs' first team.

"Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club," said Murray, 31.

"We were impressed with the quality of the facilities and the people working there. It feels like a natural and authentic partnership.

"Football is a huge passion of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the club - and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers.

Porteous made his Hibs debut last year after a loan spell with Edinburgh City

"Hibs have a great youth set-up and with the team of people I have around me, we'll be helping them in any way we can."

Former world number one Murray has been sidelined from tennis with a hip injury since Wimbledon in July.

His maternal grandfather, Roy Erskine, started his career at Easter Road and later played for Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath.

77 Sports Management will work with existing coaches and staff at the Edinburgh club's academy.

Defender Porteous played for Scotland Under-21s in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Togo at the Toulon Tournament, while midfielder Murray has been in the Scotland Under-19 squad without yet being capped.

Both players scored three goals for Neil Lennon's Hibs this season.

Club chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with a world-class sportsman like Andy and his team.

"It offers our young players a chance to learn and be inspired by an elite athlete who knows exactly what it takes to perform at the highest levels possible.

"It is another very exciting development for the club."