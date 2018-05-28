Portugal v Tunisia

Second Half begins Portugal 2, Tunisia 1.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 12Lopes
- 15Barbosa Pereira
- 3Pepe
- 13Gato Alves Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 10João Mário
- 14Carvalho
- 23Adrien Silva
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 9Valente Silva
- 20Quaresma
Substitutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 6Fonte
- 8João Moutinho
- 17Ganchinho Guedes
- 19Silva Duarte
- 21Soares
- 22Beto
Tunisia
- 40Hassen
- 21Naguez
- 3Benalouane
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 24Badri
- 17Skhiri
- 13Sassi
- 23Sliti
- 7Khaoui
- 11Khalifa
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 2Ben Youssef
- 6Bedoui
- 8Ben Youssef
- 9Akaichi
- 12Maâloul
- 15Mohsni
- 16Mathlouthi
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 25Khalil
- 27Larbi
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Portugal 2, Tunisia 1.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Saber Khalifa (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Tunisia 1. Anice Badri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Tunisia 0. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamdi Naguez (Tunisia).
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Tunisia).
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamdi Naguez (Tunisia).
Attempt missed. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hamdi Naguez with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Tunisia 0. André Silva (Portugal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Quaresma with a cross.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
Offside, Tunisia. Yohan Benalouane tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Tunisia).
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Pepe.
Foul by Adrien Silva (Portugal).
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Attempt missed. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anice Badri.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.