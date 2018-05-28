First Half ends, Italy 1, Saudi Arabia 0.
Italy v Saudi Arabia
-
- From the section World Cup
Line-ups
Italy
- 22Donnarumma
- 21Zappacosta
- 19Bonucci
- 6Romagnoli
- 4Criscito
- 24Florenzi
- 14Frello Filho
- 16Pellegrini
- 17Politano
- 9Balotelli
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2De Sciglio
- 3D'Ambrosio
- 5Caldara
- 7Zaza
- 8Bonaventura
- 11Belotti
- 12Perin
- 15Rugani
- 18Berardi
- 20Verdi
- 23Cristante
- 25Chiesa
- 26Baselli
- 27Mandragora
Saudi Arabia
- 22Al Owais
- 13Al Shahrani
- 3Hawsawi
- 5Othman Hawsawi
- 2Al-Harbi
- 14Ateef
- 7Al Faraj
- 8Al Shehri
- 27Kanno
- 17Al Jassam
- 28Abu Radeah Aseri
Substitutes
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 4Jahfali
- 6Al-Burayk
- 9Bahebri
- 10Al Sahlawi
- 11Al-Khaibri
- 12Al Muwallad
- 15Al Khaibari
- 16Al-Mogahwi
- 18Al Abid
- 19Al Muwallad Al-Harbi
- 20Marzouq Al Kuwaykibi
- 21Al-Mosailem
- 23Al-Qarni
- 25Hawsawi
- 26Albulayhi
- 29Al Dawsari
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Taiseer Al Jassam.
Attempt saved. Domenico Criscito (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Matteo Politano (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mansour Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt blocked. Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yahya Al Shehri.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Italy).
Osama Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Mohammed Al Owais.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Taiseer Al Jassam.
Offside, Saudi Arabia. Abdullah Ateef tries a through ball, but Yasir Al Shahrani is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Omar Hawsawi.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 1, Saudi Arabia 0. Mario Balotelli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a headed pass.
Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia).
Davide Zappacosta (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Foul by Domenico Criscito (Italy).
Yasir Al Shahrani (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Mohammed Kanno.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Osama Hawsawi.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Abdullah Ateef.
Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci with a cross.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Italy).
Omar Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Italy. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.