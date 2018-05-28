Substitution, Iran. Mehdi Torabi replaces Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Turkey v Iran
-
Line-ups
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4Söyüncü
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 15Topal
- 5Yokuslu
- 11YaziciSubstituted forTürüçat 65'minutes
- 20AkbabaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forOzyakupat 58'minutes
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 45'minutes
- 9Tosun
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 6Bayram
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 14Tekdemir
- 16Türüç
- 18Karaman
- 19Malli
- 21Kahveci
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
Iran
- 1Beiranvand
- 23Rezaeian
- 4CheshmiBooked at 72mins
- 8Pouraliganji
- 5Mohammadi
- 18JahanbakhshSubstituted forTorabiat 75'minutes
- 10AnsarifardSubstituted forDejagahat 71'minutes
- 7ShojaeiSubstituted forEbrahimiat 68'minutes
- 3Haji SafiSubstituted forAmiriat 58'minutes
- 17TaremiSubstituted forGhoddosat 59'minutes
- 20Azmoun
Substitutes
- 2Torabi
- 6Ezatolahi
- 9Ebrahimi
- 11Amiri
- 12Mazaheri
- 13Ghoddos
- 14Khanzadeh
- 15Montazeri
- 16Ghoochannejhad
- 19Hosseini
- 21Dejagah
- 22Abedzadeh
- 24Gholizadeh
- Referee:
- Valentin Kovalenko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Iran. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hasan Ali Kaldirim.
Offside, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan tries a through ball, but Sener Ozbayrakli is caught offside.
Booking
Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran).
Serdar Gurler (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Ashkan Dejagah replaces Karim Ansarifard.
Foul by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran).
Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Omid Ebrahimi replaces Masoud Shojaei.
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran).
Serdar Gurler (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Deniz Türüç replaces Yusuf Yazici.
Foul by Vahid Amiri (Iran).
Sener Ozbayrakli (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sardar Azmoun (Iran).
Serkan Kirintili (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Karim Ansarifard (Iran) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Turkey).
Foul by Vahid Amiri (Iran).
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Saman Ghoddos replaces Mehdi Taremi.
Substitution
Substitution, Iran. Vahid Amiri replaces Ehsan Haji Safi.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Emre Akbaba.
Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Offside, Iran. Sardar Azmoun tries a through ball, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 2, Iran 0. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici.
Offside, Turkey. Cenk Tosun tries a through ball, but Serdar Gurler is caught offside.
Hand ball by Karim Ansarifard (Iran).
Attempt blocked. Karim Ansarifard (Iran) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Turkey. Mehmet Topal tries a through ball, but Sener Ozbayrakli is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Turkey 1, Iran 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Gurler replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Half Time
First Half ends, Turkey 1, Iran 0.
Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Iran. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.