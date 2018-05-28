Son scores as South Korea beat Honduras

From the section

Son Heung-min has scored 21 goals in 64 appearances for South Korea

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min scored with a stunning 25-yard strike as South Korea warmed up for this summer's World Cup with a win against Honduras.

Son, wearing the captain's armband with regular skipper and former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yeung on the bench, drove in just before the hour to give his side the lead.

Moon Seon-min added a second from close range late on.

South Korea open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on 18 June.

Shin Tae-young's side also face Germany and Mexico in Group F.