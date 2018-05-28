Match ends, South Korea 2, Honduras 0.
Son scores as South Korea beat Honduras
-
- From the section World Cup
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min scored with a stunning 25-yard strike as South Korea warmed up for this summer's World Cup with a win against Honduras.
Son, wearing the captain's armband with regular skipper and former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yeung on the bench, drove in just before the hour to give his side the lead.
Moon Seon-min added a second from close range late on.
South Korea open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on 18 June.
Shin Tae-young's side also face Germany and Mexico in Group F.
Line-ups
South Korea
- 23Cho
- 20KoSubstituted forLee Yongat 77'minutes
- 4JungSubstituted forOhat 71'minutes
- 2Kim Young-gwon
- 19HongSubstituted forKimat 56'minutes
- 11Lee Chung-yongSubstituted forMoonat 56'minutes
- 26Ju
- 25Jung
- 9LeeSubstituted forPark Joo-hoat 85'minutes
- 14Hwang
- 13Son Heung-minSubstituted forKim Shin-wookat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 5Yun
- 6Kwon
- 7Koo Ja-cheol
- 10Moon
- 12Kim Shin-wook
- 15Oh
- 17Kim
- 18Park Joo-ho
- 21Kim
- 22Lee Yong
Honduras
- 22Escober
- 21BeckelesSubstituted forCrisantoat 83'minutes
- 3Figueroa
- 16Leverón
- 5AlvaradoSubstituted forSánchezat 86'minutes
- 7LópezSubstituted forMartínezat 83'minutes
- 20ClarosBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBenavidezat 87'minutes
- 8Mejia
- 10MartínezSubstituted forLanzaat 75'minutes
- 11RojasSubstituted forLópezat 70'minutes
- 9CastilloBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Fonseca
- 2Crisanto
- 4Pereira
- 6López
- 13Benavidez
- 14Sánchez
- 15Banegas
- 17Martínez
- 19Garrido
- 23Lanza
- Referee:
- Hiroyuki Kimura
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, South Korea 2, Honduras 0.
Moon Seon-Min (South Korea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfredo Mejia (Honduras).
Booking
Rubilio Castillo (Honduras) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jung Woo-Young (South Korea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubilio Castillo (Honduras).
Foul by Moon Seon-Min (South Korea).
Félix Crisanto (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kim Shin-Wook (South Korea).
Johnny Leverón (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rubilio Castillo (Honduras) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ovidio Lanza.
Kim Min-Woo (South Korea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alfredo Mejia (Honduras).
Attempt missed. Alfredo Mejia (Honduras) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iván López.
Foul by Ju Se-Jong (South Korea).
Jhow Benavidez (Honduras) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Park Joo-Ho (South Korea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván López (Honduras).
Attempt missed. Kim Young-Gwon (South Korea) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jung Woo-Young with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Jhow Benavidez replaces Jorge Claros.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Carlos Sánchez replaces Éver Alvarado.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rubilio Castillo (Honduras) because of an injury.
Kim Min-Woo (South Korea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubilio Castillo (Honduras).
Substitution
Substitution, South Korea. Park Joo-Ho replaces Lee Seung-Woo.
Jung Woo-Young (South Korea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubilio Castillo (Honduras).
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Félix Crisanto replaces Bryan Beckeles.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Wálter Martínez replaces Alexander López.
Lee Seung-Woo (South Korea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Mejia (Honduras).
Attempt saved. Alexander López (Honduras) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kim Min-Woo (South Korea).
Iván López (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, South Korea. Kim Shin-Wook replaces Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, South Korea. Lee Yong replaces Ko Yo-Han.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moon Seon-Min (South Korea) because of an injury.