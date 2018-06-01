Substitution, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali replaces Naim Sliti.
Tunisia v Turkey
-
Line-ups
Tunisia
- 40Hassen
- 28BronnSubstituted forNaguezat 76'minutes
- 2Ben Youssef
- 4Meriah
- 12MaâloulSubstituted forHaddadiat 82'minutes
- 7KhaouiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBen Amorat 53'minutes
- 17SkhiriSubstituted forSrarfiat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 13Sassi
- 24Badri
- 8Ben YoussefSubstituted forKhalifaat 75'minutes
- 23SlitiSubstituted forChaalaliat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 3Benalouane
- 5Haddadi
- 6Bedoui
- 11Khalifa
- 14Ben Amor
- 16Mathlouthi
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 21Naguez
- 25Khalil
- 27Larbi
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 33mins
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 14Tekdemir
- 5YokusluSubstituted forTopalat 45'minutes
- 21KahveciSubstituted forOzyakupat 64'minutes
- 11YaziciSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
- 9TosunBooked at 59mins
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forÖzcanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 15Topal
- 16Türüç
- 18Karaman
- 19Malli
- 20Akbaba
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Oussama Haddadi replaces Ali Maâloul.
Attempt missed. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mohamed Ben Amor (Tunisia).
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 2, Turkey 1. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bassem Srarfi.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Berkay Özcan replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Hamdi Naguez replaces Dylan Bronn.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Saber Khalifa replaces Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.
Booking
Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia).
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Turkey).
Offside, Tunisia. Bassem Srarfi tries a through ball, but Fakhreddine Ben Youssef is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Bassem Srarfi replaces Ellyes Skhiri.
Attempt missed. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anice Badri.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mohamed Ben Amor (Tunisia) because of an injury.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Irfan Kahveci.
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yunus Malli (Turkey).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the red card.
Delay in match (Tunisia).
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 1, Turkey 1. Anice Badri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Sener Ozbayrakli.
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 0, Turkey 1. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Turkey. Cenk Tosun draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Mohamed Ben Amor replaces Saif-Eddine Khaoui.
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Irfan Kahveci (Turkey).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mouez Hassen (Tunisia) because of an injury.
Offside, Turkey. Yunus Malli tries a through ball, but Kaan Ayhan is caught offside.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tunisia 0, Turkey 0.