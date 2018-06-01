International Friendlies
Egypt0Colombia0

Egypt v Colombia

Line-ups

Egypt

  • 23El-Shenawy
  • 7Ahmed Ibrahim
  • 20Samir
  • 6Hegazi
  • 13Shafy
  • 8Hamed
  • 5Morsy
  • 21Hassan
  • 19El Said
  • 14Sobhi
  • 15Fahmy Tharwat

Substitutes

  • 1El Hadary
  • 2Gabr Mossad
  • 3El Mohamady
  • 9Hassan Mahgoub
  • 11Abdel-Moneim Soliman
  • 16Ekramy Ahmed
  • 18Razek Fadlalla
  • 22Warda
  • 24Tarek Abdel-Aziz
  • 26Hussein
  • 27Ashraf Elsayed
  • 28Hamouda Attia

Colombia

  • 1Ospina
  • 4Arias
  • 13Mina
  • 23Sánchez
  • 18Fabra
  • 16Lerma
  • 6Sánchez
  • 11Cuadrado
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 15Uribe
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 2Tesillo
  • 3Murillo
  • 5Barrios
  • 7Bacca
  • 12Vargas
  • 14Muriel
  • 17Mojica
  • 19Borja
  • 20Quintero
  • 21Izquierdo
  • 22Cuadrado
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamEgyptAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by James Rodríguez.

Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).

Yerry Mina (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).

Attempt missed. Mateus Uribe (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

Foul by Mateus Uribe (Colombia).

Ahmed Fathy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).

Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Shafy (Egypt).

James Rodríguez (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).

Attempt missed. Tarek Hamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdallah El Said.

Offside, Colombia. Mateus Uribe tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Falcao (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

Yerry Mina (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).

Falcao (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).

Attempt missed. Falcao (Colombia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tarek Hamed (Egypt).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Friday 1st June 2018

