Corner, Egypt. Conceded by James Rodríguez.
Egypt v Colombia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Egypt
- 23El-Shenawy
- 7Ahmed Ibrahim
- 20Samir
- 6Hegazi
- 13Shafy
- 8Hamed
- 5Morsy
- 21Hassan
- 19El Said
- 14Sobhi
- 15Fahmy Tharwat
Substitutes
- 1El Hadary
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 3El Mohamady
- 9Hassan Mahgoub
- 11Abdel-Moneim Soliman
- 16Ekramy Ahmed
- 18Razek Fadlalla
- 22Warda
- 24Tarek Abdel-Aziz
- 26Hussein
- 27Ashraf Elsayed
- 28Hamouda Attia
Colombia
- 1Ospina
- 4Arias
- 13Mina
- 23Sánchez
- 18Fabra
- 16Lerma
- 6Sánchez
- 11Cuadrado
- 10Rodríguez
- 15Uribe
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 2Tesillo
- 3Murillo
- 5Barrios
- 7Bacca
- 12Vargas
- 14Muriel
- 17Mojica
- 19Borja
- 20Quintero
- 21Izquierdo
- 22Cuadrado
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).
Yerry Mina (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Mateus Uribe (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Foul by Mateus Uribe (Colombia).
Ahmed Fathy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).
Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Shafy (Egypt).
James Rodríguez (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Tarek Hamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdallah El Said.
Offside, Colombia. Mateus Uribe tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Yerry Mina (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).
Falcao (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Falcao (Colombia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tarek Hamed (Egypt).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.