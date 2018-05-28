Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could move abroad after Champions League final mistakes says Robert Green

Karius made two mistakes in the Champions League final, including conceding a long-range strike from Gareth Bale

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could move abroad to help him get over his Champions League final mistakes, according to former England number one Robert Green.

The German, 24, made two mistakes which helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over the Reds in Kiev on Saturday.

Karius was in tears at the final whistle and apologised to fans.

"If he went back to Germany it would not be forgotten but there would be less of a spotlight," Green said.

"Moving out of the spotlight is no bad thing, just on a domestic level, going outside of the country people where people would have been most interested in the game."

An error from Green at the 2010 World Cup saw saw him fumble a tame shot against the USA in a 1-1 draw. It is a moment that he said can be hard for a goalkeeper to overcome.

"I remember after the 2010 World Cup and my first away game in the Premier League, every time I got the ball there were 30,000 people whistling," Green, who played for Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Leeds told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

"Unfortunately for Karius half the games are away from home and when he goes to play in front of the away end at Liverpool he would be getting it twice as bad as away from home. It is a long summer for him for sure.

"Mistakes happen all the time, they get highlighted more when you are a goalkeeper inevitably… but the fact of the matter is it cost them the game. It will stick with him for a while but it is how he bounces back from that and hopefully as a person and a goalkeeper he comes back stronger."

Karius gifted Real striker Karim Benzema an easy goal for the opener in Kiev. He later allowed a Gareth Bale shot to slip through his hands for Real's third as the Spanish club won their third consecutive Champions League trophy.

On Sunday, he posted on social media: "I'm infinitely sorry to my team-mates, for you fans, and for all the staff."