Fabinho: Liverpool close to agreeing deal for Monaco midfielder

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho in a deal that could be worth more than £40m.

The Champions League finalists hope to make the Brazil international, 24, their first signing of the summer for a fee of around £39m (45m euros).

A deal would also feature performance-related payments, which could come to a further £4m (5m euros).

Fabinho's arrival will all but guarantee Emre Can leaves the club, with his contract set to expire.

Though the versatile Brazilian has played at full-back since joining Monaco initially on loan in 2013, he has excelled as a defensive midfielder and Liverpool are thought to see his future in that role at Anfield.

Fabinho, who joined Monaco from Portuguese side Rio Ave, is not part of Brazil's 23-man World Cup squad and Liverpool hope to conclude a deal for him this week.

He has featured heavily for Monaco since making his loan move permanent in 2015 and played 47 times in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals, as the French side finished second in Ligue 1 and qualified for the Champions League.

