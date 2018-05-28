Roy Carroll: Linfield's Northern Ireland goalkeeper signs new deal

Ray Carroll has 45 Northern Ireland caps

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll has agreed a new one-year contract with Irish Premiership club Linfield.

Carroll, who will be 41 in September, has spent the last two seasons with the Belfast club.

"He's a hugely popular personality and I know this news will go down well with our supporters," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"His vast experience is proving of enormous benefit to our young keepers Gareth Deane and Alex Moore."

Fermanagh man Carroll helped Linfield win the Irish Premiership and Irish Cup double in 2016-17 but the Blues failed to win a trophy this season as they also missed out on European football.

Carroll's previous clubs included Manchester United and West Ham.

Meanwhile, Guillaume Keke and Craig McMillen have left Ards.

Midfielder McMillen's 12-year stint saw him playing 316 games for the club while Keke scored 16 goals in 71 games since joining the North Down outfit in 2016.