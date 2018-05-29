Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Blackburn, Dundee, St Mirren, Livingston, Shrewsbury, Peterborough, Ipswich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has been placed on a list of potential summer signing targets by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with Scott Allan, who finished the season on loan at Easter Road, being offered as part of any deal. (Scottish Sun)

Shrewsbury Town have identified David Hopkin as the man they want to replace Paul Hurst, who is likely to take over as Ipswich Town manager, but St Mirren plan to hold talks with the Livingston boss about their vacancy when he returns from holiday next week. (Daily Express, print edition)

The Scottish Professional Football League has insisted that chairman Murdoch MacLennan has not been compromised by being head-hunted by a business with links to Celtic's leading shareholder, Dermot Desmond. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie cancelled his stag do as he was so desperate to make Scotland debut in Peru. (Scottish Sun)

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew, the 32-year-old who is poised to captain Scotland against Peru in the early hours of Wednesday morning, has turned vegan to help in his goal of playing football until he is 40. (Daily Record)

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson is poised to make his Scotland debut at the age of 30 in the pre-season friendly against Peru in Lima in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Evening Times)

Midfielder Mark O'Hara, who moved from Dundee to Peterborough United last week, hopes the switch to the League One club will help force him into the Scotland squad under Alex McLeish. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, who has been capped three times, has been called up by Finland for their forthcoming friendlies against Romania and Belarus. (The Courier)

Jamie Maclaren, who has returned to German club Darmstadt after a loan spell with Hibernian, has been recalled to Australia's World Cup squad amid concerns over the fitness of his fellow forward Tomi Juric after initially being left out of Bert van Marwijk's preliminary squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts have cancelled a pre-season tour to Germany and will remain in Scotland instead because it was not organised to manager Craig Levein's satisfaction. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Gerrard, who will officially take over as Rangers manager this week, will put his squad through their paces at a training camp in Spain next month. (The Herald)

Incoming Rangers manager Steven Gerrard changed his plans at the last minute so he could play in former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt's testimonial in his final appearance before starting work at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers could face a rematch with Progres Niederkorn, the Luxembourg part-timers who embarrassed Pedro Caixinha's side last season, in the forthcoming Europa League draw. (The Herald)

Neil Lennon has declared that Hibernian are targeting the Europa League group stages as the Easter Road side prepares for a second tilt at European football under the Northern Irish head coach. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie has told Scott Brown to bring on the war because he is ready for the Celtic captain's attempts at revenge when they face up next season after the former Scotland skipper accused him of tackling "like a little boy" earlier this month. (The Times)

The majority of Dundee fans would back a move to introduce a sponsor's name to their Dens Park stadium, according to an Evening Telegraph poll. (Evening Telegraph)