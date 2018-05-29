Coventry City: Mark Robins feels League Two promotion has brought fans closer

Mark Robins and captain Michael Doyle celebrate Coventry's victory against Exeter

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says promotion from League Two has helped bring the fans back closer to the team.

The Sky Blues beat Exeter in the play-off final on Monday to gain promotion for the first time in 51 years.

A temporary relocation to play home matches in Northampton in 2013-14 was followed by ongoing protests against Sisu, the club's owners for 10 years.

"It really isn't about me," Robins said. "It's about the players, the supporters and uniting a club."

The Sky Blues manager told BBC Sport: "For me, the reconnection between the players and supporters is everything and that's what football's all about.

"Coventry City supporters deserve the best in my opinion and we've got to try to deliver as close to that as we possibly can."

'Can we have another go?'

Coventry were a top-flight team for 34 years until they were relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and their sixth-place finish this season was the first time they had finished that high in any division since 1970.

Victory at Wembley sealed an immediate return to the third tier for Robins' side and the former striker is cautiously optimistic about their chances of another promotion challenge next season.

Around 40,000 Coventry City fans saw their side win 3-1 at Wembley against Exeter City

"You're still looking to try and improve again next season and have another go - that's what it's all about, can we have another go, where are we going to be?" he said.

"The challenge is, can we recruit as well as we did last season and do it again?

"Hopefully we can be in a better position - certainly better than we were last year, miles better, financially.

"I can be persuaded to think about what's happening next season right away, and go off into my own world, but I'm going to promise myself that I'm going to enjoy this one."