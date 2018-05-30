Aaron Ramsey 'excited' by new Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla manager Unai Emery is a big-name replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes Arsenal's future is bright under new manager Unai Emery.

Former Paris St-Germain boss Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger, who left after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Ramsey's Arsenal contract expires at the end of next season and he has held talks about renewing his deal.

"I haven't spoken to him [Emery] at all yet, but I think it's an exciting time for the club and I can't wait to get back there now," said the 27-year-old.

Emery, 46, joined Arsenal after leaving French giants PSG, who he guided to the Ligue 1 title last season.

The Spaniard also won four domestic cups during his time in France, while previously Emery led Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles.

Ramsey was a part of the Wales side which drew 0-0 with Mexico in a friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Tuesday, completing 90 minutes despite injuring his ankle in the first half.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey (R) challenges Hector Herrera of Mexico during the draw in Pasadena

Having assumed the captaincy from Ashley Williams - who had been forced off with a rib injury - the former Cardiff City player felt compelled to play through the pain.

"I rolled my ankle, but I'd taken the armband from Ash and I thought I had to stay on and do my bit for the team," said Ramsey.

"It's a bit sore, but hopefully there will be no lasting damage and it will settle down over the next few days."

Despite being without several prominent players such as Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and James Chester, Wales produced a resilient display to hold World Cup-bound Mexico to a goalless draw.

There were impressive performances from young defenders Chris Mepham and Tom Lockyer, while Wales boss Ryan Giggs gave debuts to Leicester forward George Thomas, 21, and Manchester City's 18-year-old midfielder Matt Smith.

"I've been very impressed. The future of Wales is very bright and there are a lot of exciting young players coming through," Ramsey added.

"Playing a lot of them in this game and in this sort of atmosphere will only give them that bit more confidence now going into the future."