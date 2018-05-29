Paul Tisdale: Exeter City boss yet to reply to League Two club's new contract offer

Monday's League Two play-off final defeat by Coventry City was Paul Tisdale's 626th competitive game in charge of Exeter City

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale - English football's longest-serving manager - has yet to decide whether to accept the League Two club's offer of a new deal.

The 45-year-old, who is out of contract in November, saw his team lose a second successive play-off final on Monday.

"We'll have to see," Tisdale told BBC Sport. "That's not a yes or a no.

"There's an offer there for me. I've been within my rights to not sign that and wait until the end of the season, which I've done."

Tisdale, appointed by fan-owned club Exeter in 2006, had been on a two-year rolling deal.

But, in November 2016, the Exeter City Supporters' Trust ordered the club to serve notice on his contract with the club in the relegation zone.

He has since been linked with the vacant manager's job at MK Dons, who will also play in the fourth tier next season.

"The whole situation of me being served my notice 18 months ago, the whole situation has been rather surreal and how it happened," he said.

"There's another six months on my contract until it runs out completely, but to all intents and purposes it's now really at the end of the situation and we have to decide where I go forward from here."

'Every decision-maker needs a confidante'

If Tisdale were to leave St James Park, he would follow director of football Steve Perryman, who is due to retire this summer after 15 years at the club.

Tisdale had great praise for the 66-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur captain - and does not rule out working with him again in some capacity.

"You can't always quantify exactly what he does on a day-to-day basis," said Tisdale. "But every decision maker needs support and a confidante.

"I don't think that will be his involvement finished in football. Wherever I am, be it Exeter or somewhere else, I'd like to work with him and I'm hoping he'll have some part to play going forward."