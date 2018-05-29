Maren Mjelde: Chelsea FC Women's Norwegian midfielder signs new three-year deal

Maren Mjelde is the current Norway international team captain

Norway international midfielder Maren Mjelde has signed a new three-year contract with 2017-18 double winners Chelsea FC Women.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues in January 2017 and scored six goals in 24 games for the Women's Super League One champions and FA Cup winners.

"It's a really big commitment," Mjelde told the club website.

"We've already won three trophies, which is more than I've won in my entire life."

