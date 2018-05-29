Willie Kirk: Bristol City head coach leaves Women's Super League club

Willie Kirk led Bristol City to promotion in his first full season in charge in 2016

Bristol City Women head coach Willie Kirk has stepped down from his role after three years at the Women's Super League club, BBC Sport understands.

The 39-year-old former Hibernian Ladies boss led Bristol City to promotion back to the top flight from WSL 2 in 2016.

Kirk's side then finished eighth in 2017's WSL 1 Spring Series, before another eighth-place finish this term, with five wins from 18 league games.

The club also reached the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup in 2017.

Kirk's contract was set to expire this summer, having extended his stay with the club in 2017.

BBC Sport understands Kirk was offered a new deal by the Vixens, but has decided to pursue new challenges.

