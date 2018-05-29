Chris Hussey: Cheltenham Town sign Sheffield United defender

From the section

Chris Hussey made just seven league appearances in two seasons with Sheffield United

Cheltenham Town have signed Sheffield United defender Chris Hussey on a two-year deal.

Hussey, 29, finished the season on loan with League Two rivals Swindon, scoring once in 18 league games.

He is the sixth player to join Gary Johnson's side this summer after Johnny Mullins, Ryan Broom, Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas and Alex Addai.

"He's got good age, good experience and he's a good defender," Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

