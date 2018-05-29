Friendlies a huge test for NI - McLaughlin and Evans

Northern Ireland's Conor McLaughlin and Jonny Evans believe the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica will be a great test for the squad.

Both defenders insist the Central America tour will provide a major opportunity for the young players included in Michael O'Neill's panel.

O'Neill could hand out five debuts for Wednesday's match against Panama (kick-off 02:00 BST), with Irish League striker Gavin Whyte in line for a first senior game along with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Thompson and Conor Hazard.