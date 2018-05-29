Marco Silva: Everton might appoint Portuguese as manager this week

Marco Silva (right) has managed both Watford and Hull in the Premier League

Everton are closing in on the appointment of former Watford boss Marco Silva as manager, and the announcement could come this week.

The 40-year-old Portuguese has been the top priority for Everton owner Farhad Moshiri since Sam Allardyce was sacked at the end of the season after six months in charge.

Everton's new director of football Marcel Brands officially takes over on Friday and wants the new manager in place before another summer of change at Goodison Park.

Silva's proposed appointment, which is expected to be on an initial three-year deal, will end a pursuit by Moshiri stretching back to November, when Everton wanted the Portuguese after an outstanding start at Watford.

The Hornets resisted fiercely, ordering Everton to back away and making a complaint about the approach to the Premier League with a demand for compensation.

Watford's form subsequently badly declined and Silva was sacked in January, with the club making it clear in the statement announcing his departure that they felt Everton's move was the catalyst for their poor run of results.

Brands has been involved in the final process of identifying Everton's new manager, who will work within a new system where the director of football has huge influence.

He said: "I think it is important that he [the new manager] wants to work in the new philosophy, the new strategy of how we want to work with a director of football.

"I think it is important that he creates the environment for the long-term, and I think it is important that he is a modern coach. If you think about what Everton's plans are, I think a modern coach will fit into that profile.

"Then his philosophy and how he wants to play is important. I think it has to be a coach who wants to work with young players."