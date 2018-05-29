Brazil captain Thiago Silva promises 'great matches' at World Cup

Neymar has joined the Brazil squad as he continues his recovery from a broken foot

Brazil captain Thiago Silva says he cannot promise his side will win the World Cup - but he can promise they will play great matches.

The South Americans suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany as they were knocked out of the World Cup they hosted four years ago.

The Paris St-Germain defender, 33, said the squad was unlikely to emulate famous Brazilian sides of the past.

"We have a chance to play another World Cup and rewrite our story," he said.

"We cannot promise the title, but we can promise great matches. By the time of the World Cup you will see great football."

Brazil are currently training in London and have star forward Neymar, Silva's team-mate at PSG, attempting to regain full fitness.

The 26-year-old, who is the most expensive player in the world, said he was "not yet at 100%" after surgery on his fractured right foot, but that he was ready to play for his country at the World Cup.

" I'm still a bit scared of going all out, but there are still several days before our start," he said.