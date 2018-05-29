Club NI to face United in Super Cup

Manchester United celebrate winning the 2017 Super Cup NI Challenge Cup

Club NI have been drawn against Manchester United and Rangers in the 2018 Super Cup NI.

County Londonderry will make up Group A in the Junior (Under 15) section of the tournament.

Forty teams from 15 countries across the world, including Brazil and Ghana, will compete in the Junior and Premier (Under 17) sections.

The draw was held on Tuesday night, with the Super Cup NI set to begin on Saturday 21 July.

There is an all-county affair in Group C of the Junior section as County Fermanagh take on County Antrim, with Plymouth Argyle and Chivas Guadalajara from Mexico completing their group.

In the Premier section, there will be a repeat of last year's final with defending champions Right to Dream from Ghana facing Club America from Mexico. Their group is completed by Scottish side Partick Thistle and County Tyrone.

Group E will see Russian outfit Spartak Moscow take on Brazilian side Osasco, County Antrim and County Fermanagh.

"Our gate receipts at the 2017 competition were up by 20% and last year weather wise and football wise we witnessed one of the best competitions in years, said Super Cup NI chairman Victor Leonard.

"We have been on an incredible journey and over the last 36 years we have witnessed quite a few changes.

"Everyone is really looking forward to a tremendous week of football."

This year's competition will see five different categories competed for - the Premier section, Junior section, Under 13 Minor section, a girls' competition and the Under 19 Challenge game between Manchester United and Celtic which will open the tournament at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Junior Section draw:

Group A - Manchester United, Rangers FC, Club NI and County Londonderry

Group B - Charlton Athletic, Global Premier Soccer, Cherry Orchard and County Down.

Group C - Plymouth Argyle, Chivas Guadalajara, County Antrim and County Fermanagh.

Group D - Leeds United, Colina (Chile), Dundalk Schoolboys League and County Armagh.

Group E - Southampton, Strikers (America), North Dublin Schoolboys League and County Tyrone

Premier Section draw:

Group A - Vendee, Global Premier Soccer, Edmonton FC and County Londonderry

Group B - Partick Thistle, Club America, Right to Dream and County Tyrone.

Group C - Newcastle United, Iquique (Chile), Ichifuna and County Down

Group D - Serie B, First Choice Soccer, Otago and County Armagh.

Group E - Spartak Moscow, Osasco, County Antrim and County Fermanagh.