BBC Sport - Northern Ireland coped well with conditions in Panama draw - O'Neill
NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says his side performed well to draw 0-0 in hot and sticky conditions in Panama City.
"We don't have to play in this humidity and temperature very often - it was a good experience to deal with it," he said.
It was Panama's last match before they head to Russia for the World Cup where they will play England in the group stage on 24 June.