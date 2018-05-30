Match ends, Argentina 4, Haiti 0.
Argentina 4-0 Haiti
Lionel Messi said Argentina will "go to Russia with hope" after he scored a hat-trick in their 4-0 World Cup warm-up win over Haiti.
The Barcelona star, 30, also set-up Manchester City's Sergio Aguero for the fourth goal against a team ranked 108th in the world.
Aguero began the game on the bench, with Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria starting alongside Messi in attack.
"We're not going as favourites but will give it our all," said Messi.
Messi's first-half opener came from the penalty spot after 17 minutes, then he scored twice after the break before creating the goal for Aguero, who has recovered from a knee injury, at Boca Junior's stadium in Buenos Aires.
"More than the result we were able to say goodbye to our fans," Messi added. "We had a complicated time in the qualifiers, but we are training well."
Argentina now fly to Barcelona to prepare for World Cup group matches against Iceland on 16 June, Croatia on 21 June and Nigeria on 26 June.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 23Caballero
- 18Salvio
- 17Otamendi
- 6FazioSubstituted forRojoat 45'minutes
- 3TagliaficoSubstituted forAcuñaat 71'minutes
- 15LanziniSubstituted forMezaat 59'minutes
- 14Mascherano
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forBanegaat 75'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forPavónat 59'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forAgüeroat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Guzmán
- 2Mercado
- 4Ansaldi
- 5Biglia
- 7Banega
- 8Acuña
- 12Armani
- 13Meza
- 16Rojo
- 19Agüero
- 21Dybala
- 22Pavón
Haiti
- 1Placide
- 5ArcusSubstituted forVernetat 89'minutes
- 4AdeBooked at 16mins
- 3Jerome
- 22Christian
- 8HerivauxSubstituted forLabissiereat 67'minutes
- 15AlceusSubstituted forChevreuilat 67'minutes
- 7VorbeSubstituted forSabatat 45'minutes
- 13CantaveBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSprangersat 78'minutes
- 20Nazon
- 17SanonSubstituted forEtienneat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Vernet
- 9Sprangers
- 11Etienne
- 12Duverger
- 16Labissiere
- 18Sabat
- 21Chevreuil
- Referee:
- Arnaldo Samaniego
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 4, Haiti 0.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Waldo Vernet (Haiti).
Substitution
Substitution, Haiti. Waldo Vernet replaces Carlens Arcus.
Corner, Haiti. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Attempt blocked. Derrick Etienne (Haiti) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duckens Nazon.
Marcos Acuña (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Labissiere (Haiti).
Éver Banega (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steeven Sabat (Haiti).
Offside, Argentina. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Cristian Pavón is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristian Pavón (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Ricardo Ade.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximiliano Meza.
Substitution
Substitution, Haiti. Richelor Sprangers replaces Mikael Cantave.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Éver Banega replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Mikael Cantave (Haiti) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Marcos Acuña replaces Nicolás Tagliafico.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Carlens Arcus.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 4, Haiti 0. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Javier Mascherano (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlens Arcus (Haiti).
Substitution
Substitution, Haiti. Bryan Chevreuil replaces Bryan Alceus.
Substitution
Substitution, Haiti. Bryan Labissiere replaces Zachary Herivaux.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 3, Haiti 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Pavón.
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Argentina).
Alex Júnior Christian (Haiti) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mikael Cantave (Haiti) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Sergio Agüero replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Maximiliano Meza replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Cristian Pavón replaces Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 2, Haiti 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Alceus (Haiti).