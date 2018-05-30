Peru 2-0 Scotland: Hibs' Dylan McGeouch eyes more caps despite debut defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Peru 2-0 Scotland: Hibs' Dylan McGeouch just delighted to make debut

Scotland debutant Dylan McGeouch hopes to have gone some way to convincing Alex McLeish he deserves a place in his Nations League plans.

McGeouch was one of seven players to make their international debut in the 2-0 defeat by Peru in Lima.

"Obviously getting my first cap I was delighted and my family back home will be over the moon," he said.

"Given the opportunity, you need to try to take it and force your way into the manager's plans going forward."

McGeouch, arguably Hibernian's top performer this season, did not look out of place at this level, playing in a deep midfield role just behind John McGinn and Scott McTominay.

While satisfied with his contribution, he felt there was room for improvement.

"Obviously I could have done better, got on the ball a bit more and made things happen, but it was tough. They were in your face, closing down spaces," he explained.

"On the pitch, it was really hot. Running and chasing about, it was hard to get your breath.

Dylan McGeouch (left) made his debut with a protective mask for a facial injury

"They're sharp, but I thought we competed well. Maybe we could have dealt with the goals better."

McGeough and his fellow debutants will rarely play in such a frenzied atmosphere as they experienced in the Estadio Nacional in Lima and he feels it will stand them in good stead.

"It was great," he said. "Even in the warm-up, you could feel the party atmosphere with them going away to the World Cup.

"You could feel that during the game. When they were breaking, they were really getting behind them, so it was a great occasion and experience for most of the squad and we can use that going forward."

McGeouch will hope for a second cap when Scotland move on to face Mexico in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

"Here tonight was magic, but it'll be even more exciting on Saturday with 90,000 people turning up and them just going away to the World Cup," he added.

"So it'll be a great experience and the boys can use it going into the campaign, playing in these kind of atmospheres and use it to our advantage."