Marco Silva: Everton appoint former Watford and Hull boss as new manager

Everton have appointed former Watford and Hull City boss Marco Silva as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The 40-year-old replaces Sam Allardyce, who was sacked at the end of the season after six months in charge.

Silva was sacked by Watford in January, with the Hornets blaming the decision on Everton's approach for the Portuguese in November.

"I know what our fans expect. I want our fans to be proud when they see our team on the pitch," Silva said.

His abilities are underpinned by a strong footballing philosophy, a fierce work ethic and his enthusiasm in embracing Everton Farhad Moshiri Everton owner

"I'm excited and I'm really happy to take this big challenge for us as a club and for me as a manager.

"I want to express my thanks to Farhad [Moshiri, owner], to the chairman, to the board and to Marcel [Brands, director of football] for the confidence in my work.

"I know the huge history of Everton as a club and what the fans expect. I'm sure with everybody working together I will be ready for this challenge."

Silva will be joined by long-term assistant manager Joao Pedro, plus goalkeeping coach Hugo Olivera, technical scout Antonis Lemonakis and fitness coach Pedro Conceicao.

Everton have confirmed their former striker Duncan Ferguson will continue as part of the coaching team.

Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri said: "His abilities are underpinned by a strong footballing philosophy, a fierce work ethic and his enthusiasm in embracing Everton, our values and our ambitions has hugely impressed me, as I hope it will each and every Evertonian."

Former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss Silva spent four months at Hull in 2017 but left after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Two days after leaving Hull he joined Watford in May 2017 and took the team into the top four during his first few months in charge.

But he was dismissed after a dismal run that saw them win just one of his last 11 Premier League games.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri had pursued Silva since the club sacked Ronald Koeman in November.

The Hornets fiercely resisted the Toffees' approach and complained to the Premier League with a demand for compensation.

Everton finished 13th in the Premier League under Allardyce, but his style of play was unpopular with fans and the club said the decision to sack the former England boss was part of their "longer-term plan".

Silva guided Estoril into the Portuguese top flight and they qualified for the Europa League the following season.

In one season at Sporting he won the Portuguese Cup and then the Greek League title in his year at Olympiakos, who he also managed in the Champions League.

Analysis

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty

Silva arrives after Everton owner Moshiri fine-tuned the foreign model he has always wanted for his management structure.

The owner's first attempt ended in failure when Steve Walsh came from Leicester City as director of football, his role bolted on to manager Ronald Koeman who had already arrived from Southampton.

Their relationship never looked anything more than an arranged sporting marriage, resulting in a hotch-potch transfer strategy that never looked coherent.

The result is both have now been sacked and the key director of football role is now held by Marcel Brands, who has a built a glittering reputation at PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.

Brands will be calling the shots, in co-ordination with Silva, on transfer and overall strategy and he has already made it clear his role will be hands-on.

The Dutchman rubber-stamped Silva's appointment after insisting Everton must have a "modern" manager prepared to work with young players.

Moshiri, who simply cannot afford the failure of another key relationship at the top of club, will hope Brands and Silva find the harmony and success that appeared to elude Koeman and Walsh.