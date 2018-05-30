Match ends, Austria 1, Russia 0.
World Cup 2018: Tournament hosts Russia lose warm-up match in Austria
-
- From the section World Cup
World Cup hosts Russia lost 1-0 away to Austria in their first warm-up game on Wednesday.
Austria - who failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - secured victory through Alessandro Schopf's decisive strike on 28 minutes.
The Schalke midfielder arrived late in the area to rifle Marko Arnautovic's cut-back into the top corner.
West Ham's Arnautovic could have added a second after the interval but smashed his volley over the crossbar.
The visitors will be concerned by their lack of cutting edge in attack as they prepare to stage the 21st World Cup, which starts next month.
Russia, who will complete their warm-up schedule at home to Turkey next Tuesday, host Saudi Arabia on the opening day of the tournament on 14 June.
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Lindner
- 21Lainer
- 3Dragovic
- 15Prödl
- 4Hinteregger
- 14BaumgartlingerSubstituted forGrillitschat 45'minutes
- 16ZuljSubstituted forIlsankerat 80'minutes
- 17KainzSubstituted forSchlagerat 72'minutes
- 10SchaubSubstituted forBurgstallerat 45'minutes
- 18SchöpfSubstituted forAlabaat 58'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forAlarat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wimmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 8Alaba
- 9Alar
- 11Murg
- 12Siebenhandl
- 19Burgstaller
- 20Grillitsch
- 22Danso
- 23Bauer
- 24Schlager
- 25Hierländer
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 2Figueira FernandesSubstituted forSmolnikovat 68'minutes
- 4Ignashevich
- 14GranatBooked at 42mins
- 13Kudryashov
- 47Zobnin
- 19SamedovSubstituted forMiranchukat 63'minutes
- 7KuzyaevSubstituted forDzagoevat 56'minutes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forMiranchukat 76'minutes
- 18ZhirkovSubstituted forCheryshevat 64'minutes
- 11SmolovBooked at 32minsSubstituted forDzyubaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Semenov
- 8Gazinskiy
- 10Dzagoev
- 15Miranchuk
- 16Miranchuk
- 22Dzyuba
- 23Rausch
- 27Cheryshev
- 28Smolnikov
- 29Kutepov
- 30Gabulov
- 99Lunev
- Referee:
- Bas Nijhuis
- Attendance:
- 14,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria 1, Russia 0.
Xaver Schlager (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Austria).
Denis Cheryshev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Deni Alar (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergei Ignashevich (Russia).
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergei Ignashevich (Russia) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Deni Alar replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Peter Zulj.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergei Ignashevich (Russia).
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Dzagoev (Russia).
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Heinz Lindner.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Aleksandr Golovin.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.
Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Vladimir Granat.
Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Xaver Schlager replaces Florian Kainz.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Artem Dzyuba replaces Fedor Smolov.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Igor Smolnikov replaces Mario Fernandes because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Yuri Zhirkov.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Aleksandr Samedov.
Peter Zulj (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Dzagoev (Russia).
Attempt missed. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Zulj.