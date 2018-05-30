Tranmere Rovers: Jay Harris signs new one-year contract with club

Jay Harris (right) in action against Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Jay Harris has signed a new contract, keeping him at the newly-promoted National League club until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for Rovers since joining from Wrexham in the summer of 2015.

He has League Two experience with his previous clubs Accrington and Chester.

"I'm delighted to keep Jay at the club, he played a key part in our promotion back to the Football League," manager Micky Mellon said.