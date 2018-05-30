Regan Charles-Cook: Gillingham sign Charlton midfielder

Regan Charles-Cook (left) came through Charlton's youth academy and went on to make nine first-team appearances

League One side Gillingham have signed Regan Charles-Cook after the midfielder turned down a new deal at Charlton.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Priestfield and becomes the club's first signing of the summer.

He scored one goal in three appearances for the Addicks this season before spending the rest of the season on loan at Woking in the National League.

"I think his natural ability will be a real asset for us," Gills boss Steve Lovell told the club website.

