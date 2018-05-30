George Taft: Cambridge United sign former loanee defender on two-year contract
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back George Taft on a two-year deal following his release by League Two rivals Mansfield Town.
The 24-year-old completes the move to the Abbey Stadium after three previous loan spells, including one goal in 29 appearances last term.
Taft joins fellow centre-half Louis Jean in joining Joe Dunne's squad for next season.
"It's brilliant to be here on a permanent basis this time," Taft said.
"As soon as I arrived on loan last year, I looked at my future options and felt this was a good fit."
