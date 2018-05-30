Simon Francis: Bournemouth captain signs one-year extension extension

Simon Francis made 32 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Francis, 33, has made close to 300 appearances for the Cherries since joining from Charlton in 2011.

The defender's current contract had been due to expire at the end of next season.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal and I am really looking forward to the next two years," he told the club's official website.

"I feel I've performed to my best over the past seven years and feel very proud to be part of such a successful squad."

Francis has been an integral part of the club's rise from League One to the Premier League.