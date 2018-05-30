Alex Whitmore: Grimsby Town sign Chesterfield defender for undisclosed fee

Alex Whitmore
Alex Whitmore was relegated from League Two with Chesterfield in 2017-18

Grimsby Town have signed Chesterfield defender Alex Whitmore for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old previously worked with Mariners boss Michael Jolley when he was in charge of Burnley's Under-23s.

Whitmore joined the Spireites on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January and scored once in 16 games.

"Knowing Alex as I do, I certainly believe that he can be an important player for us moving forward," Jolley told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story