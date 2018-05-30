Scott Cuthbert: Stevenage sign Luton captain on two-year deal

Scott Cuthbert made 25 appearances for Luton Town as they won promotion from League Two this season
Scott Cuthbert made 111 league appearances in three seasons with Luton

Stevenage have signed Luton Town defender Scott Cuthbert on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old was released by the Hatters at the end of the 2017-18 season despite captaining them to promotion from League Two.

The Scot has also had spells with Swindon and Leyton Orient.

He told the club website: "I met the manager a few weeks ago and I was really impressed by the plans he has for the future."

