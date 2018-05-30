Dundee: Home ground renamed the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee's home ground will now be known as the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee are to rename their ground the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park after agreeing a new sponsorship deal.

The club has formed an agreement with Tayside construction company Kilmac for the next two years.

The Premiership club have plans to relocate to a new stadium in the city by 2020.

Richard Kilcullen of Kilmac said: "It's an honour to sponsor the stadium. We realise the importance to the fans to keep Dens Park in the name."

Dundee have played at the same ground since 1899 but announced last year they intend to build a 15,000 capacity stadium and training facility at a site off the Kingsway, close to Camperdown Park.

Managing director John Nelms told the club website: "We are always looking for new unique revenue streams and this is a fantastic opportunity for the club."