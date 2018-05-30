Peterborough sign Alex Woodyard on two-year deal from Lincoln City
Peterborough United have signed midfielder Alex Woodyard from Lincoln City on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old joins Posh for an undisclosed fee after two seasons at Sincil Bank.
Woodyard featured in the Imps' run to the League Two play-offs this season, as well as promotion from the National League the year before.
"I've played a lot of games, so I've learned a lot and I'm game ready," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
"I'm a ball-winner, I love to win games - I'm a fighter, I give a lot of energy and I keep the ball for the team."
