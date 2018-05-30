Chris Gunter: United States trip will help Wales, says defender

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales manager Ryan Giggs reacts to Wales' the goalless draw against Mexico

Chris Gunter says Wales will benefit from their trip to the United States when they begin the new Uefa Nations League campaign in September.

Wales held Mexico to a creditable 0-0 draw in Pasadena.

Reading defender Gunter believes the end of season camp has been the perfect preparation under new manager Ryan Giggs.

"Regardless of the result and performance it would have been a good trip anyway," Gunter told BBC Sport.

"We don't often get over a week on the training pitch so I'm sure for the manager it was good for him to get to know us a little bit more.

"To come here and to get that result makes it a very good week and now we can go off and have a holiday before it all starts again soon.

"We're now building to a busy start next season in terms of competitive games."

The opening Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on 6 September will be Giggs' first home game in charge since succeeding Chris Coleman in January.

"It's an important game for us," Giggs said of the match against the Irish, who beat Wales 1-0 in their final game of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in October 2017.

"The record in Cardiff has been very good but the last time we played Ireland it wasn't so good and we'll be looking to change that.

"It won't be easy because Ireland are a good team, with good team spirit and a good manager.

"But we feel that if we play to our best ability that we've got a great chance.

"We want to get off to a good start and that just sets it up for the rest of the tournament."